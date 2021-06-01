The 2021 edition of the Citi Business Festival on Citi FM/Citi TV kicks off today, Tuesday, June 1.

This marks the first week of the annual event on the theme, ‘Digital Economy – Building a cashless society and the opportunities for business and job creation.’

Citi TV’s Dziffa Akua Ametam will host this conversation with four panelists from Absa Bank, IT Consortium, the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems, and the Bank of Ghana.

This would be in the form virtual business forums live on Citi TV every Tuesday for the month of June.

The Managing Director of Citi FM/Citi TV, Samuel Attah-Mensah, explained that the topics will be “discussed every morning on the Citi Breakfast Show throughout the month, and then the weekly fora on Citi TV every Tuesday morning”.

The Citi Business Festival is an extensive program of business events and on-air activities providing inspiration, business ideas, and information to persons who are starting, building, or growing their businesses.

This year is hinged on five thematic areas, namely:

Week 1: Digital Economy – Building a cashless society and the opportunities for business and job creation.

Week 2: Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) – Understanding regulatory compliance and standardization.

Week 3: AgriBusiness – Feeding Ghana with a sound import substitution strategy.

Week 4: Trade – AfCFTA: Opportunities for investment & Job creation in Ghana.

Week 5: Oil and Gas – The opportunities for indigenous businesses.

There will also be virtual business fora live on Citi TV every Tuesday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

The radio on-air series is themed to correspond with the various virtual forums.