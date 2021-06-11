The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and the Fisheries Commission, have announced a nationwide closed season for fishing from July 1 to July 30 this year.

The ban is binding on artisanal and inshore fleets, as well as industrial fleets.

“The closed season for both artisanal and inshore fleets and industrial fleet starts on 1st to 31st July 2021.”

Fishing operators are expected to berth at all landing sites by midnight, on June 30.

“The Fisheries Commission will like to bring to the attention of all fishing operators to berth at port/anchorage or at the various landing sites before the end midnight of 30th June 2021.”

The Ministry and the Commission called on all fishing operators to comply with the directive.

“The Commission, therefore, requests your fullest support in ensuring compliance with the 2021 closed season.”