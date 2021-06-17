The Head of Instruments Design, Planning, and Analysis at the Ghana Statistical Service, Godwin Odei Gyebi, says identification cards for enumerators for the National Population and Housing Census, is about 50 percent complete and will be distributed soon.

This comes on the back of complaints by some enumerators about the security threat and the tedious process they endure due to the lack of ID cards for the exercise.

In an interview with Citi News, Godwin Odei Gyebi said: “We are more than 50 percent through with the ID cards, and we will dispatch to various destinations and districts.”

He added that introductory letters and other materials have been presented to enumerators for self-identification in the meantime, therefore, citizens can ask for some proof of identification.

“Apart from the ID cards, we have given everybody an introductory letter to introduce him or herself in case somebody is in doubt,” he said.

Additionally, the GSS in its bid to increase awareness and authenticity of enumerators is working with various district assemblies and has “asked the field officers to approach the community leaders, assembly members, unit committees and others so that people will be aware of the work they’re doing. If they are in doubt, they can follow up on the opinion leaders. If you are in doubt about somebody you can call on the district assembly because we are working with them.”

A resident of the Awutu Senya East Municipality in an interview with Citi News, had security concerns about the way the enumerators are operating.

“When enumerators come to your house without an ID card, you are scared and worried because you don’t know what he/she is going to use your information for.”

“We heard in the news that when they [enumerators] come we are supposed to ask for their ID card so realizing that she didn’t have an ID card I got a bit skeptical in the first place, and realized that she was genuine. I just asked to see her voter’s ID card. She showed me a message [introductory letter] that the Ghana Statistical Service had sent to her as an enumerator.”