Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly murdering a taxi driver in Kumasi.

The murder suspect, Emmanuel Asare Bediako, was picked up at Amanfrom CPC in Kumasi.

The victim, Kofi Peprah, was a taxi driver of a cab with registration number, AS 4680-20, and was allegedly murdered by the suspect with the help of others in the early hours of Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

“Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested a murder suspect, Emmanuel Asare Bediako aged 30 at Amanfrom CPC in Kumasi. He is suspected to have murdered Kofi Peprah alias OC driver of a taxi cab with registration number AS 4680-20 with the aid of others in the early hours of today, Tuesday 8th June 2021,” a statement from the police noted.

According to the statement, some items believed to belong to the deceased were found on the suspect.

The police statement also noted that the suspect had provided the names of his accomplices.

“A mobile phone and other items believed to belong to the deceased were retrieved from the suspect, who has given the names of his accomplices to the Police.”

The Police Service assured informants of confidentiality, while also urging the public to continue to support their work by providing credible information.