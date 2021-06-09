A nine-year-old Junior High School student has lost his life after he was hit by a speeding tipper truck at Akrampa Junction in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased schoolboy was crossing the Akrampa section of the Accra Cape Coast highway with his younger brother at around 9:00am, when the speeding tipper truck with registration number GR 8763- 21, lost control and killed him in the process.

Some eyewitnesses on the stretch narrated the incident to Citi News.

“The students were on their way to school from Akrampa this morning, and were attempting to cross the road when the Tipper truck knocked down one of them, but the other one was able to escape. The boy who died is believed to be around 9 years of age and was with his brother when the accident happened. The Police have come for the body of the deceased, and his brother was taken home,” an eyewitness stated.

The residents said speed ramps must be fixed on that stretch to prevent pedestrian knockdowns.

“Tipper truck drivers are always driving on top speed on this stretch, and they find it difficult to manoeuvre on this part of the road. I think that if nothing is done about it, like providing speed ramps or something, there will continue to be deaths here,” another witness stated.

This adds to the numerous accidents that have occurred already this year, and taken many lives, while leaving several others injured.

1,000 persons killed in road crashes from January to April 2021 – NRSA

Road crashes have killed more than 1,000 people in the country from January to April 2021.

This was disclosed by Mrs. May Obiri Yeboah, the Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

She said last year, 2,500 people died from road crashes, adding that the figure is the highest since 1991.