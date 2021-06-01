From her coruscating delivery on Okyeame Kwame’s award-winning ‘Bolgatanga Girl’ to her soothing performance on ‘Adunlei’ and ‘Bo Nɔŋŋ Ni’, Abiana has been described by many as that musician whose vocal dexterity offers therapeutic relief to music lovers.

Born Eldah Naa Abiana Dickson, Abiana made a pronounced entry into the music industry with the release of ‘Adunlei’ after over a decade of stepping the threshold of the music industry.

Since the release of the song she has performed at the maiden edition of the Entertainment Achievement Awards, the 2021 President’s Inaugural Dinner, and the much talked about performance with the Blacklace Band at the 70th birthday party for Ghana’s First lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

Her journey dates a decade and over, having tried to get into a number of music reality TV shows. She would, in 2013 join the Afro Harmony Band as a backing vocalist and later in 2014, the Hy Skuul band as a lead singer before launching her music career as a solo artiste in 2020.

Abiana is very versatile but has chosen to do what she calls ‘Soul Life’.

“I can sing in whichever genre I prefer, but what I really love to do…my kind of music, I call it Soul Life…It comes from deep within. From a place of both pleasure and pain. A place of laughter and tears…it comes from deep down my soul,” she said.

Unlike many others who have had to do it for years to get the recognition, Abiana in just six (6) months managed to catch the attention of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Board earning two solid nominations (Best Female Vocal Performance and Songwriter of the Year) in the 2021 edition of the festival slated for late June 2021.

Abiana, who holds a BSc in Marketing from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) also loves to play the guitar and is signed to the +233 Record Label.

She has three (3) singles: ‘Adunlei’ released in October 2020, ‘Amen’ in December 2020, and her latest ‘Bo Nɔŋŋ Ni’ released in March 2021.

At the just ended 4syte Music Video Awards 2021, Abiana won Best Photography Video for Adun Lei beating 11 others.