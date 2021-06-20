Ghanaian musician based in the United States of America, Adam Ro, has expressed his desire to let the world know the worth of Ghanaian music.

According to him, Ghana has a lot of rhythms that set them apart from other people from other parts of the world.

The Afrobeat and reggae musician said even though he does not do highlife, his music has a lot of traditional rhythms from Ghana.

“I support the idea to push highlife on all fronts. It is all that we have. But we need to also create an environment for other genres. I do reggae and Afrobeats but if you listen critically to my songs, you’d realise that most of my rhythms are purely Ghanaian, and that is what I am putting up there on the map,” he said.

“I am working hard to take my music to music lovers all over the world, and I will make sure I represent Ghana well,” he further stated.

He has songs such as ‘Higher Man’, ‘Mix’ and ‘African Woman’.

About Adam Ro

Rashid Rauf Adam better known by his stage name Adam Ro is a Ghanaian-US-based Recording Artists, Songwriter, Lifestyle Artist, Social Activist, Artistputon and motivator Born in Ashaiman, Ghana. He is the CEO of Adam Ro Music.

Rashid Rauf Adam was born in Accra. He sings in his native language Dendi and Hausa, as well as English, Spanish, and Twi. He also has been recognized internationally by western audiences.

Adam Ro was a participant at the maiden ACCES conference in 2017 in Dakar, Senegal. The ACCES conference is meant to engender collaborations and exchange of ideas between artists of African Music.

Adam Ro attended the Music In Africa Access Conference in Kenya in 2018. The event which took place at Nairobi National Theater from 15 to 17 November 2018 saw some of the finest musicians and stakeholders in Africa gather to discuss the development of music and art on the continent.