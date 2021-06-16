The education think tank, Africa Education Watch, has launched its 2020 WASSCE Report.

The report titled ‘An independent assessment of the conduct of the 2020 WASSCE by WAEC was launched via Facebook live and a Zoom meeting on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

The report investigates and documents irregularities that characterized the conduct of the 2020 WASSCE by WAEC.

With a review of relevant literature on previous WAEC examinations’ reports in Ghana, it further discusses the root causes, symptoms, and effects of WAEC’s perennial examination malpractices in Ghana, and recommends policy and administrative remedies to improve the conduct of examinations in Ghana and beyond.

It also traces the root cause of various examination irregularities by examining the activities of various actors within the examination value chain, while making policy and administrative recommendations to end examination irregularities and enhance the credibility of WAEC’s assessment and certification system in Ghana and West Africa.

The report is a compendium of Key Informant Interviews with headmasters, teachers, and students of selected Senior High Schools (SHSs), invigilators, examiners, markers, journalists, former management, and board members of WAEC.

There were reports of cheating and examination leakages during the 2020 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) including the leaked personal deatils of some examiners before the exam.

On the 17th of August 2020, Africa Education Watch’s Assessment Desk, as part of normal monitoring functions, intercepted an Excel spreadsheet on social media, which contained a total of 1,520 names of WAEC examiners for the WASSCE 2020. That leaked list had the specific names, schools, subject areas, telephone numbers and

email addresses of certified WAEC examiners.

About Africa Education Watch

Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch) is an Education Policy Research and Advocacy Organization working with Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), governments, and the private sector to promote an equitable, accountable and responsive education system that assures quality and equal opportunities for all.

Working with partners in Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Kenya, and Nigeria, Africa Educational Watch envisions a continent with globally competitive human capital that drives economic and social development.