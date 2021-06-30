The Regional Coordinating Director for Ahafo Region, Ebenezer Amoah has admonished youth in the region to desist from shying away from informal sector jobs and take advantage of such avenues to boost their economic lives.

Youth groups across the region on Wednesday, June 30 met the leadership of the region at the Regional Coordinating Council to present to them developmental challenges they face.

Krontihene for Ntotroso Traditional area, Nana Akofo Amankonah I, addressing the issues also challenged the youth to make career choices that will help them to be innovative in order to meet the diverse available target markets.

“If you’re a tailor, you can decide to master producing only boxer shorts and prosper, same as vulcanizers. One can choose to master and work on just truck tyres or tyres of small cars”, he said.

The National Youth Authority (NYA) in collaboration with ActionAid has been organizing workshops throughout the region for youth groups to deliberate on the issues confronting youth development.

ActionAid Ghana through the implementation of its three years project; Promoting Employment Opportunities for Young people in Ghana (PEOY) is empowering young people with skills and knowledge in livelihood activities and encouraging their participation in decision-making that affects their lives.

These workshops sought to establish linkages between PEOY beneficiaries, Youth Parliament members, Young Women Movement, Activists and give them a bigger voice and enable them to grow into a movement for youth advocacy in the region.

Amongst key issues presented and discussed were youth unemployment, substance abuse, teenage pregnancy, and terrible road networks.