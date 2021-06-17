The Interior Minister Ambrose Dery is currently on an official visit to the families of individuals who were injured or lost their lives as a result of the violence that characterized the 2020 Techiman South parliamentary elections.

During the visit, he apologised to all affected by the sad events for the impression created that the victims of the violence were armed robbers.

While reacting to concerns raised by the families, the Minister stated that no official report had made such an allegation against the victims.

He used the opportunity to console the families and apologised to them for the incidents.

“As Minister for Interior, the CID has given me a progress report. There has been no report that this young man who died under unfortunate circumstances was an armed robber. It is not anywhere. If that is the impression of the family, then I may want to apologise to you that it is not the case. It is purely an election mishap.”

“So I want to assure the family and commiserate with them that, there is no allegation of armed robbery or illegalities. All we are trying to do is to understand the circumstances that led to all of this. But be rest assured that the reputation of those who died have not been tarnished at all”, he said.

Two persons lost their lives in the Techiman South constituency after being hit by warning shots from security personnel, while six others sustained gunshot wounds.

The incident started after a misunderstanding ensued over the declaration of the election results.

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, was declared the winner in the polls, sparking agitation from some NDC supporters.

The NDC maintains that it won the parliamentary polls in the area.

As a result, the party is in court protesting the result as announced by the Electoral Commission.

Members of the NPP in the constituency in March 2021, petitioned the Interior Ministry to investigate the shooting incident.

Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, the Member of Parliament for the area, has said some measures are being taken to secure justice for persons who suffered the brutalities.

He said the violence is regrettable and must not recur.

The MP has stated that he is aware that police investigations into the matter have been concluded and that there would be further action on the outcome soon.