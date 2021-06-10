The Appointments Committee of Parliament will continue vetting for Deputy Ministerial nominees later today, Thursday. The committee will vet four nominees.

It will begin with the public hearing for a Deputy Minister-designate for Energy, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Deputy Minister-Designate for Roads and Highways, Stephen Jalula, Deputy Minister-designate for Education, Gifty Twum Ampofo, and a Deputy Minister-designate for Transport, Frederick Obeng Adom.

The vetting is expected to end on the 15th of June, 2021.

The Committee has since last week vetted close to 20 of the 40 nominees.

On Wednesday, June 9, the Committee vetted four nominees including Mr. John Kumah, Deputy Minister-Designate for Finance, and Mr. Alhassan Tampuli, the Deputy Minister-Designate for Transport.