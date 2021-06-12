Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested four suspects in connection with a highway robbery on the Nkawie-Kobeng road.

The Police in a statement said the suspects allegedly robbed passengers on a Sprinter Bus, Nissan March, and a KIA truck of their mobile phones and an unspecified amount of money.

The suspects were arrested based on a tip-off from members of the community.

The Police, after receiving the tip-off, combed the area and arrested the suspects.

A single barrel gun was also retrieved during a search. The suspects are currently in police custody and will soon be arraigned.

Report robbery attacks

There appears to be a surge in reported cases of armed robbery across the country after the Ghana Police Service recently advised robbery victims to formally file complaints on their experiences to the nearest police station.

The Police served this notice after realizing that a series of reported cases of robberies along major roads in parts of Accra were only being publicized on social media without any report to the Police.

The Service said reporting such incidents will aid in investigations and possible arrest and prosecution of suspected criminals.