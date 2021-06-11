A 27-year-old man was nearly lynched by a mob at Offinso-Abofour in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, June 10, 2021, after he was accused of attempting to kidnap two minors.

According to police, the suspect, Kwaku Boahen, was seen with two female children between the ages of three and four years at the outskirts of the town.

The suspect sustained injuries and is currently on admission at the St. Patrick Hospital at Offinso on Police guard.

The Offinso Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Benedict Wonkyi, told Citi News the minors have been handed over to their parents.

“The suspect by the name Kwaku Boahen, aged about 27 years, was with the said victims in a nearby bush on the outskirt of the township. He was suspected to have kidnapped the two children, and when an alarm was raised, he bolted and was later apprehended. He was severely beaten by his captives and he sustained injuries. He’s currently on admission at the St. Patrick Hospital under police guard responding to treatment”.

“However, the victims are safe and they have been handed over to their parents. Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing to find his accomplices.”

In a similar incident, Prince Osei, a 38-year-old driver, accused of kidnapping his two kids has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Osei is said to have picked the kids after they closed from school on March 23, 2021, and failed to tell the police, their whereabouts.

Osei, who is being held on two counts of kidnapping his kids aged 11 and 7, and two counts of engaging in domestic violence to wit – a conduct or behaviour that endangers the safety and well-being of another person.

He has pleaded not guilty.