Ghanaian-based university, Ashesi’s Education Collaborative has held the 2021 edition of the Annual Convening.

The event, which is from June 14, 2021, to June 16, 2021, was held online with educationists from all over the African continent.

It was organized under the theme, “Building the capacity of institutions to improve African higher-ed outcomes.”

It will have a set of arrangements that will bring together administrators, educators, development agencies and employers on one platform to talk about the theme.

The convening will also feature a mix of hands-on workshops, plenaries, panels and innovation sessions designed to spark interest and develop institutions’ capacity to nurture students for successful careers, build entrepreneurship ecosystems, and rethink strategies for inclusive and diverse campus environments.

“Over the last 3-4 years, we have been in pilot mode. The next 5 years will be for us to scale up. The challenge is to get significant traction and get a lot of momentum and get the funding for all our institutions to work. We need to start making some big steps and generate a lot more excitement,” Patrick Awuah Jr, the founder of Ashesi, said during an open forum at the event.

“As we do this, we need to be intentional about measuring the results, and make sure that we use that data to guide our work.”

About the Education Collaborative

The Education Collaborative was started in 2017 to lead a collaborative of High Learning Institutions in Africa to collectively and sustainably raise the bar for higher education outcomes.

The initiative prioritises providing the mentorship, support and funding that higher education institutions will need to build lasting systems as centres of excellence on the continent.

Its mission is to “leverage collaboration and mentorship to build a network of higher education institutions that are uncompromising in achieving excellence in quality student outcomes in Africa.”