On Saturday, June 19, 2021, a host of Ghanaian public figures gathered for the maiden edition of Ghana Father’s Day Awards and Dinner Night inside the Grand OMANYE HALL of the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

Among the personalities present at the event were Stonebwoy, Joe Mettle, Abeiku Santana, Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, Patrick Yaw Nimo (the Chief Director at Ministry Trade and Industry), who represented the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremanteng, and C.O.P Samuel Monney (DG-Technical), who also represented the IGP, Mr. James Oppong Boanuh.

The event, which was organised by Kaya Tours Ghana Ltd, was sponsored by Wilmar Africa Ltd.

The strictly-by-invitation program saw performances from classical highlife singers, Akosua Agyapong and KK Fosu, and sensational afrobeat artiste, Mr. Drew, along with the Daperfect Band, whose acts were powerful and resonated with the occasion.

The debut edition of Ghana Father’s Day Awards & Dinner Night was emceed by Jesse Agyepong, with the event hailed by numerous persons as a significant success.

Though only 26 Ghanaian father figures were honoured on this first awards night, the diversity of the honourees, who ranged from creative arts and culture, oil and gas sector, the traditional media sector, sports, politics, security service, and other interesting categories would come to mark the Ghana Father’s Day awards and dinner night.

The winners on the night were, Rev. Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye (Pastor, Maker’s House Int’l Chapel), Mr. Bernard Avle (General Manager, Citi FM & Citi TV), and Prof. Robert Ebo Hinson (Lec. UGBS), Mr. Kwame Sefa-Kayi (Radio personality), Dr. Kwekucher Ackah (Plant Pathologist/ Mycologist and Lecturer), Dr. Fadda Dickson (MD, Despite Media), Ambassador Clemence Gyato, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh (President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach), Minister Joe Mettle (Gospel musician), Togbe Afede XIV (Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State and President of Asogli Traditional Area).

Other winners were Professor Azumah Nelson (Ghanaian Boxing Legend), Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro (Christian spiritual leader), Dr. Bossman Eric Asare, Uncle Ebo Whyte (playwright and author), Mr. Patrick Sarpong, Dr. Kofi Abban (Oil and Gas entrepreneur), Charles Antwi-Boahen, Mr. Livinstone Etse Satekla (Genius composer/musician), Mr. Bismark Kyei Frimpong, Mr. Agyenim Boateng (Ghanaian American lawyer and judge), Mr. Paul Kojo Yankey, Mr. Kwasi Acheampong, Mr. Michael Kofi Gyau, Mr. Anthony Adu Nketiah, Mr. Michael Adjei and Mr. Kwame Adu.

The biggest surprise on the night was when multiple award-winning Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Tourism ambassador, and CEO of KAYA Tours, Abeiku Aggrey Santana – one of the executive producers of the Ghana Father’s Day awards and dinner night – was also honoured with a citation.

“We should be reminded that the responsibility of fatherhood and male parenting are divine and ordained by God. Not only has God given men the incredible privilege of imitating him as a father, but he has also placed upon the shoulders of fathers an incredible responsibility. As our society has chosen this day to celebrate fathers, it is appropriate to remind fathers of their God-given responsibilities,” C.O.P Samuel Monney said in his keynote address on behalf of the IGP.

The Ghana Father’s Day awards and dinner night will be an annual celebration event that is presented by Wilmar Africa Limited, Ghana (producers of Frytoil) and is powered by Kaya Tours Ltd.

The event seeks to honour fathers and fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society. Not only is it to celebrate and honour a father, but also other father figures, including grandfathers, big brothers, and any such male guardians.

The event also created the opportunity to talk about and understand the role a father plays in his child’s life.