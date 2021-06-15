Professor Justice Nyigmah Bawole, Dean of the University School of Business, says the Bono East Region has the potential to solve the country’s youth unemployment problems.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Bono East advisory committees on June 11, 2021, Prof. Bawole stated that “the Bono East Region has what it takes to address the high youth unemployment situation in the country.”

“It is estimated that youth unemployment is around 40% in Ghana, and you can imagine the agro potential of [the Bono East] region and what it offers in terms of job opportunities for young people,” he said.

Prof. Bawole, who was appointed as the Chairman of the Bono East Business Development & Industrialisation Advisory Committee, further stated that he and his fellow committee members will push for the region to become a preferred destination for investment, business, education, and other aspects of human development.

He however stated that the current state of security in the region, if not improved, will hamper business development.

“In some areas [in the Bono East Region] especially towards Yeji, the roads have become very unsafe to travel on. But you and I agree that to get investors to come in and bring money and transport people here to work, we will need to be able to [make them feel secure.]”

“So together with the regional security council and with your service commanders, we acknowledge that you are already working on this, but a lot more effort will help us to be able to ensure that we are able to bring safety to our people across the region,” he said.

The Bono East Regional Minister inaugurated the Business Development and Industrialisation, Education and Human Development, and Infrastructure committees at the Bono East Regional Coordinating Council on Friday, June 11, 2021.

The committees, with a total of eleven members, are to provide experience and expertise in various sectors towards the development of a five-year strategic plan for the region, which will clearly define a vision and a mission statement, goals and objectives, and more.