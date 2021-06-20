The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh, says irresponsible parenting, particularly by fathers, has contributed to the crime rate in the country as some children without fatherly care and guidance become deviants.

According to the IGP, children who end up as victims of broken homes often do not get the requisite upbringing especially from their fathers, hence their engagement in social vices.

The IGP, in a speech read for him by the Technical Director of the Ghana Police Service, COP Samuel Monney, at the Wilmar Africa Father’s Day Awards Night and Dinner, advised fathers not to shirk their responsibilities.

“We need to nurture our children to be of good behaviour. Today, it is common to see fathers ignore their financial responsibilities. It is therefore not surprising that the attention given to Father’s Day is not as much as that of Mother’s Day.”

“Most of the serious crimes that we witness today can be attributed to the increasing rate of broken homes. It is about time our Fathers become responsible, this way, a number of societal problems will be solved,” he added.

COP Samuel Monney assured of the commitment of the Police Service to deal with incessant robbery attacks in the country.

“We wish to assure all Ghanaians that concrete security strategies have been put in place to address the rising rate of crime, particularly armed robbery.”

Recent crimes

Two bullion vans were attacked by robbers at two different places in the past week. One occurred at Jamestown in Accra, while the other one took place near Gomoa Dominase in the Central Region.

Two persons – a police officer and a trader, lost their lives in the robbery attack at Jamestown, while an unspecified amount of money was stolen by the robbers.

With the incident that occurred in the Central Region, the bullion van crew managed to escape the attack unhurt.

There have been other cases of robberies and killings reported in other parts of the country.

Some persons have suggested that the bullion van attacks and other daylight robberies recorded in the country in recent times show a failure on the part of the country’s security agencies.