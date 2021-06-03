Caveman Watches emerged as the 2021 Product of the year at the 5th edition of the 2021 Ghana Manufacturing Awards held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The honour is a recognition of the company’s exploits in the watch manufacturing industry, and also for being a responsible firm that advocates for best business practices in the field.

Caveman Watches also won the best Watch Manufacturing company of the year on the night.

Addressing the media after receiving the awards, the CEO of Caveman Watches, Anthony Dzamefe, expressed gratitude to the awards board and customers for pushing the company to this end.

“We have put in a lot of work against adversity, and these awards indicate that we are doing something right and we can go all the way with the warm support we keep getting from Ghanaians all over the world. This is a brand for the people”, he said

Anthony Dzamefe added that the company’s zeal to go beyond the Ghana by satisfying the demands of customers across the globe is “an indication that the status quos can be broken and anything can be achieved when one believes.”

Caveman has manufactured branded watches for International giant companies, for the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and other known personalities like Akon, Don Jazzy , Azuma Nelson and many others.

It was no surprise that The New York Times acknowledged Caveman as a fast-rising global watch brand putting Ghana on the world map in terms of luxury watch brands.

The Manufacturing Awards is a yearly awards Scheme organized by Exodus Communications with the aim to educate, empower, encourage and reward players in the Manufacturing sector, and stakeholders who have been working hard across the country.