Some supervisors of the ongoing population and housing census in the Zabzugu District of the Northern Region have threatened to boycott the exercise.

According to them, they will take such because of what they claimed as unfair tribal distribution of the enumerators in the area.

The Zabzugu District is made up of Konkombas and Dagombas with data showing that the Konkombas make up over 50% of the population in the district.

The officials insisted that the personnel recruited for the exercise have fewer Konkombas which they claim is unfair.

They say, looking at the questionnaire being used, it would be difficult for the non-Konkomba-speaking officials to work in the Konkomba communities.

They are therefore calling for more Konkombas to be recruited as enumerators in the area.

Nyojah Dawuni, the leader of the Konkomba supervisors in the ongoing census, in a Citi News interview, said the enumerators will find it difficult working due to the language barrier.

“We are supposed to have about 40 supervisors but as of yesterday, the supervisors were 39, and out of this number, we only have five Konkombas and one is even a facilitator.”

“This is not good enough because the enumerators who will work under us will give us problems because they don’t understand the language, and they will find it difficult in soliciting the information needed,” he said.

About the exercise

The exercise, which will run till July 11, 2021, is meant to generate data that will be used in decision-making and planning for the development of the country and its citizens.

The census was initially set to begin on March 15, 2020, with the first two weeks expected to be used for listing, a process that comprises the zoning and coding of the number of houses and structures to be covered in the census.

However, it was rescheduled to June 28, 2020, before being finally postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The slogan for the 2021 PHC is “you count, get counted”, with the GSS aiming for comprehensive coverage to ensure that no one is left behind.