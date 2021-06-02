The Central Regional chapter of the National Peace Council has embarked on a sensitisation exercise among fishermen at Effutu in the Central Region with the aim of maintaining peace among fisherfolks along the coast.

The Council observed that the distribution of premix fuel among fishermen most often than not escalates into violence.

It also mentioned that the Aboakyir festival is also a contributory factor to the violence in the Effutu enclave, hence the need for the sensitization exercise to address these issues.

Speaking to Citi News at the sensitization workshop, the Acting Regional Executive Secretary for the Council, Charles Ohene Amu, noted that other fishing communities along the coast of the region will also benefit from this training.

“Our main objective is to prevent, manage and resolve conflicts, so as part of our advocacy program we decided to go to the fishing communities to sensitize them on the need to maintain peace. We will be going to all the fishing communities along the coast and school them on how to build peace “Charles Ohene Amo said.

The Council is optimistic that some of the key factors that contribute to violence in the coastal communities particularly premix fuel distribution will be addressed after the training.

Chairman of the Central Regional Peace Council, Matthew Eghan, expressed satisfaction with the exercise and hoped that the training will impact the lives of the people of Effutu positively.

“I am impressed with the exercise since the fishermen left here in good faith with the assurance that they will be good ambassadors who will carry the message of peace to the communities. At the end of it all they took in whatever was given to them and the response was positive”.

Chief Fisherman for Effutu, Nai Mbir IV, indicated that the training is useful, adding that they are ready to use the makeshift community centre for the council to train other residents of Winneba.

“Today’s training is going to reform us as fisherfolks. You won’t get such training from anywhere. All we need from you are chairs to fill the centre. We are also willing to be good ambassadors at our various locations at the coast preaching peace”.