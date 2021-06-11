In this edition of the #CitiCBS Bernard Avle and the team discussed the Ghana Green Project where Government seeks to plant5 million trees.

The coordinators for the project were interviewed. The Director of the Institute for Environment and Sanitation Studies at the University of Ghana, Professor Chris Gordon was also interviewed on the issue.

The General Secretary of the Church of Pentecost Apostle Alexander Nana Yaw Kumi Larbi was also interviewed on his Church’s effort and contribution towards the project.