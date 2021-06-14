Ghana imports about $2 billion worth of food and food products into the country annually.

With a youthful population, swathes of arable land, water sources and favourable climatic conditions, Ghana should be able to produce enough of all its food needs for local consumption and even more for export.

Against this background, the Citi Business Festival in its third week will bring Ghanaians well-informed conversations and in-depth analysis of Ghana’s agribusiness industry and opportunities therein.

In today’s session [Monday, June 14, 2021], Principal Research Scientist at the Animal research institute of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), Prof. Edmond Sottie, will share some insights into how budding agripreneurs could penetrate the space and more.

Schedule for Week 3 of the Citi Business Festival:

Opportunities in Agricultural Production (Crop and Animal Production Overview) Prof. Edmund Sottie 14th June Opportunities in the Agricultural Value Chain (Agro-inputs, services, transportation etc) Francis Obirikorang 15th June Financing Agric and Agribusiness-The key Issues William Nettey 16th June Urban Agriculture, Greenhouse Farming and Home Gardening Selorm Agudu (Urban Jungle Farms) 17th June

There will be a live virtual forum on agribusiness in Ghana on Tuesday, June 15 on Citi TV.

The forum will see James Boateng – Founder Kwafre Farms (Former National Best Farmer), Catherine Krobo Edusei – Agribusiness Entrepreneur and CEO of Eden Tree and William Nettey- Head of Agribusiness ABSA in the studio, while Kwesi Korboe – Agric Economist and MD of GIRSAL and Benjamin Gyan Kesse – Director of the Kosmos Innovation Center will be available via the zoom platform to answer all questions bothering on Ghana’s Agricultural Space.

The Citi Business Festival is powered by Citi FM, Citi TV and Ghana’s most comprehensive business website citibusinessnews.com, and proudly sponsored by ABSA Bank with support from IT Consortium and GIPC.