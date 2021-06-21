The Citi Business Festival continues this week with conversations on Trade, Export and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The AfCFTA presents a massive opportunity for Ghanaian businesses to take advantage of the huge African market.

However, taking advantage of the opportunity is not straightforward.

Ghanaian businesses need to become more competitive in different ways, to enable them to not only take advantage of the new opportunities the pact presents, but also consolidate their place in the domestic Ghanaian market.

The on-air radio series and virtual TV forum will examine the export readiness of Ghanaian businesses in the context of the AfCFTA opportunity.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Women’s DNA Fund and Foundation, Dr. Amanobea Boateng, kickstarts the conversation today, Monday, June 21, 2021, with Bernard Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show, highlighting how small businesses can get ready for the huge African market.

The virtual forum on this week’s topic will come off on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, on Citi TV from 11.00 to 1:00pm.

The Citi Business Festival is an extensive program of business events and on-air activities providing inspiration, business ideas, and information to persons who are starting, building, or growing their businesses.

Held in June, the festival has lined up virtual business fora aired live on Citi TV every Tuesday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

The radio on-air series, on the Citi Breakfast Show at 9:20 am from Monday to Thursday, is themed to correspond with the virtual fora.

This year’s Festival has focused on five areas namely;

Week 1: Digital Economy – Building a cashless society and the opportunities for business and job creation.

Week 2: Doing business in Ghana.

Week 3: AgriBusiness – Feeding Ghana with a sound import substitution strategy.

Week 4: Trade – AfCFTA: Opportunities for investment & Job creation in Ghana.

Week 5: Oil and Gas – The opportunities for indigenous businesses.

