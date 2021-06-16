Citi FM’s ‘The Literacy Challenge’ team on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, engaged students of the Shield International School at Adenta in Accra.

The visit was to whip up the students’ interest in the ongoing competition. The students sounded enthused about the topic for this year’s competition.

“I had heard about the competition on the radio, but it did not cross my mind to partake in it. But after today’s interaction with the team from Citi FM, I think I am going to take part. Even if I do not win, I will feel proud of myself for getting involved,” Valerie Eden Lord Ebbah said.

Nkechi Agunan also said, “I really like the topic for this year’s competition. It will give us the platform to suggest to the government ways to fix the country. I am not going to miss this opportunity.”

About The 2021 Literacy Challenge

The topic for the 2021 edition of Citi FM’s ‘The Literacy Challenge’ is: “As an aspiring presidential candidate, in not less than 600 words, write a convincing manifesto speech that is intended to fix the country and bring hope to political governance.”

The deadline for submission of entries is Friday, June 25, 2021.

As an initiative of Citi 97.3 FM, The Literacy Challenge is a nationwide campaign that promotes Literacy in Ghana.

The contest, which spans a three-month period, targets Junior High School students (JHS) in Ghana.

The contest, which spans a three-month period, targets Junior High School students (JHS) in Ghana.

It runs on three levels. Level one has to do with the students writing an essay on the stated topic.

Level Two – Aptitude Test: At this level, the top 50 contestants from across Ghana will take part in a general knowledge aptitude test to make it to the next round. The number will be reduced to 10.

Level Three – Quiz Competition: At this level, the top 10 contestants shall compete for the grand prize of GHS10,000 in a classic quiz competition.

For more information, call 0205973973.

The Literacy Challenge is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.