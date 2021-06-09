The Northern Advocacy Centre for Peace and Climate Change [NACPaCC] has called for better collaboration among various stakeholders in accelerating afforestation in the country.

World Environment Day Celebration-Theme: Restoring our Environment! We’re all Involve

NACPaCC is a charity organization dedicated to maintaining the environment and making it easy for individuals, organizations and communities to give back to the environment.

This helps to mitigate the negative effects of climate change. We do these through promoting of tree planting, Raising Awareness and Advocacy.

Today, we celebrate World Environment day with Naa Yab Nanton Naa, His Excellency Alhaji Bawa Mahama (Nanton Naa Mahama v)

It is common knowledge that the negative effects of climate change are here with us. We are experiencing erratic rainfall patterns, high temperature coupled with unexpected perennial flooding, among others.

In this part of the world, our farmers find it difficult to even plan their farming activities. This results in low yields and consequently lead to food insecurity.

It is time for us to think fast by restoring the lost vegetation cover that helps in cloud formation and results in a good rainfall for good yields.

We can only do this through a collective effort. We must all get ourselves involved in the restoration of our environment. NACPaCC is doing this in collaboration with the Ministry of Land and Natural Resources- Greening Ghana project, NACPaCC has also initiated

• Greening our schools: where four Basic Schools have so far benefitted from our Awareness Education, formation of school Green club and Community Green watchdog committee to help main the trees planted. One thousand varieties of tree seedlings have been planted since the beginning of June 2021 and NACPaCC is looking forward to adding two thousand trees before the end of June

• Nacpacc has also rolled out a project to reach out to households known as at least one-house-one-tree. So far, Eight Hundred tree seedlings have been distributed to communities and individuals

• Our Environment, Our Poverty, Our Future is another project NACPaCC is looking for partnership to implement.

Today, we have chalked a big success in the preservation of our ecosystem because illegal logging, Charcoal business and other harmful activities on the Ecosystem in the Savannah region had been banned. The Traditional Authority (Chiefs) and the Government are leading the fight, and we want to commend all stakeholders involved in this fight, especially the Buipe Wura for his leadership example in donating GHc 20,000.00 to assist in monitoring the Areas. NACPaCC is equally calling on all stakeholders in the Northern Region to emulate the example of the authorities in the Savana Region in fighting this menace because those who were in business in Savannah Region would try to relocate to the Northern region.

Ecosystems support all life on Earth. The healthier our ecosystem is, the healthier the planet – and its people. NACPaCC Ecosystem Restoration aims to prevent, halt and reverse the degradation of ecosystems in every community in the Northern Regions. It can help to end poverty, combat climate change and prevent mass extinction. It will only succeed if everyone plays a part, by planting and growing trees, we will be able to overcome climate change. Remember, when the last tree dies, the last man dies.

In conclusion, NACPaCC would conclude with these quotations:

• We don’t inherit the earth from our ancestors. We borrow it from our children.” David Brower -founder of the modern environmental movement.

• “One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken” – Leo Tolstoy

Peace is Green for us at NACPaCC

Thank you

Signed

Mahama Saani

(Founder &CEO )