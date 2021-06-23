The Benito Owusu Bio-chaired committee probing the impasse between the Military and the La Traditional Council over some land in Accra will submit its final report by the end of this month.

This is according to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor.

The La Traditional Council, in recent times, has called on the President to order the military to desist from encroaching on parcels of La lands in the Greater Accra Region.

However, a violent confrontation between the conflicting groups forced the sector Minister to subsequently set up a committee to probe the issues at hand, with the committee set to present its findings in the coming days.

The Minister provided this answer to Parliament in response to questions posed by Dadekotopn MP, Rita Odorley Sowah.

Mr. Jinapor also commended the disagreeing parties for their cooperation with the committee.

“The committee is done with its work, and it is preparing its report for the consideration of the government,” he said.

“Mr. Speaker, I should happily inform the that House even though this matter is yet to be resolved, the two parties, namely the La Traditional Council and the Ghana Armed Forces, have exhibited a high level of cooperation constructively and seem to be engaging in good faith.”

About the said land

The military and the people of La have been involved in an age-long impasse over some lands within the Burma Camp catchment area.

Recently, some soldiers beat and chased away demonstrators who were protesting over the alleged encroachment of La Stool lands by the military.

Some media personnel who were there to cover the protest were also beaten and manhandled by some of the soldiers at the scene.

The group within the La Traditional Council, the Coalition of La Associations, defied orders of the police to suspend their intended demonstration.