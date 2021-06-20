The Coordinator for the Western Regional Expanded Programme on COVID-19 Immunization, Nicholas Asare Adomako, is asking residents to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

According to him, only 3.27% of the 1.4 million targeted population for COVID-19 vaccination in the region have received their first jab.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Adomako disclosed said: “For us in the Western Region, we are about 1.5 million people in the 14 districts including the two sub metros; Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis and Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality. We are targetting about 1.4 million people and as we speak we have vaccinated only about 47,135 people which means about 3.27% of people have received their first dose of the vaccine.”

“For those who are yet to receive their second dose, we are praying that latest by early July, we will get the second dose for them in this region. It is up to us to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols,” he added.

Ghana took delivery of 650,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX facility in addition to 50,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from the Indian government and 165,000 from MTN for its mass vaccination program.

The country has since been struggling to get more vaccines to inoculate its 20 million target of the Ghanaian population.

It has however emerged that the government is using the services of middlemen to procure some of Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccines but at a higher cost of US$19 other than the original factory price of US$ 10.

At the national level, Ghana has vaccinated over 800,000 people have been vaccinated as of May 7, 2021.