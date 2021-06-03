The 2021 National Daily Minimum Wage has gone up by 6 percent to GHc12.53 effective June 4, 2021, from the GHC11.82 that took effect on January 1, 2020.

This is in pursuance to the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651) section 113 (1) (a), and comes after concluded negotiations by the National Tripartite Committee (NTC) on the determination of the National Daily Minimum Wage.

The negotiations also concluded on the 2022 National Daily Minimum Wage. It pegged the 2022 minimum wage which is to take effect on January 1, 2022 at GHc13.53.

“In determining the new rates, the NTC took into account the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the national economy, cost of living, sustainability of businesses and desirability of attaining high level of employment,” a communiqué following the negotiations stated.

The Committee urged all organizations paying below the minimum wage to ensure that they adjust their wages in accordance with the new wage, warning that organizations that flout the new rate will be duly sanctioned.

“All establishments, institutions or organizations whose Daily Minimum Wage is below the 2021 National Daily Minimum Wage should adjust their wages accordingly with effect from 4th June, 2021. Any establishment, institution or organization that flouts the new rate shall be sanctioned in accordance with the law.

The NTC further made a recommendation for the National Daily Minimum Wage to be tax-exempt.