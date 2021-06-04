Ghana, together with other West African countries, will soon cut down the importation of petroleum products, with the imminent completion of the 650,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Dangote Refinery at Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos, Nigeria.

The Group Chief Corporate Strategy Officer for the Dangote group, Aliyu Suleiman, announced this at a virtual conference hosted by the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

The conference was held on the theme: ‘The Dangote Refinery- Project Update and Opportunities for Ghana.”

Various stakeholders in Ghana’s petroleum industry, as well as the Technical Advisor to the President of Dangote Group on Refinery and Petrochemicals, Engineer Babajide Soyode, participated in the conference.

Mr. Suleiman indicated that the refinery is at an advanced stage of completion.

Giving an update on the progress of the project, he said, “the overall project is 88% complete.”

He further indicated that “the engineering aspect is 100% complete, procurement 99%, material delivery 96%, and construction 76%.”

He said the project is expected to be completed by 2022.

“It will be ready for oil production in January 2022, whereas the stabilisation of production is expected to be in September, or October 2022,” he added.

He expressed the conviction that the completion of the refinery and other modular refineries projects across West Africa, will lead to the integration of the petroleum downstream industries.

He said it will also stabilize the prices of petroleum products across the African sub-region.

Touting the uniqueness of the project, Eng. Soyode said “it has complete independence of crude oil.”

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery

Dangote Oil Refinery is a 650,000 barrels per day (BPD) integrated refinery project under construction in the Lekki Free Zone near Lagos, Nigeria.

It is expected to be Africa’s biggest oil refinery, and the world’s biggest single-train facility.

The Pipeline Infrastructure at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery is the largest anywhere in the world, with 1,100 kilometers to handle 3 Billion Standard Cubic Foot of gas per day.

The Refinery alone has a 400MW Power Plant that is able to meet the total power requirement of Ibadan DisCo.

The Refinery will meet 100% of the Nigerian requirement of all refined products, and also have a surplus of each of these products for export. Dangote Industries Limited invested about $12 Billion.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery will create a market for $11 Billion per annum of Nigerian Crude.

It is designed to process Nigerian crude with the ability to also process other crudes.