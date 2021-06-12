Andrew Vortia, lawyer for social media personality, Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has stated that the High Court is yet to set a date for hearing her client’s appeal.

Rosemond Brown was handed a 90-day jail term for publishing obscene material and violating the dignity and integrity of her seven-year-old son in a nude photo she posted on social media.

She is currently appealing the sentence at the High Court in Accra.

Her legal team argued that the sentence meted out to their client was harsh.

Akuapem Poloo, was granted bail by the Criminal Division of the High Court on Thursday, April 22, 2021, pending the appeal.

She was granted bail in the sum of GHS80,000 with two sureties.

In addition to the bail, she was required to report to the case investigator every two weeks and to deposit her passport with the registrar of the court.

She on April 23, 2021, left the premises of the Nsawam Prison, where she was being kept, after meeting all the bail conditions.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Vortia said all records from the Circuit Court were being transferred to the High Court after which a trial date will be set.

“Honestly, we are settling records. Records are being transmitted from the Circuit Court to the High Court. So hopefully by next week, we will settle those records, and then a date will be given for hearing of that bail. We must transmit to court. All that transpired at the Circuit Court must be brought to the High Court for the High Court judge to go through the whole process because he or she was not privy to what happened at the Circuit Court to help them have an informed mind to determine the appeal as to whether the grounds that we were fighting for is right.”