Confident that the future is full of promise, Deloitte Ghana has appointed three new partners effective June 1, 2021.

The new partners are Kwabena Antwi Situ, Yaw Appiah Lartey and Roland Baah Teye.

This development strengthens the growth of Deloitte in the Ghana market as well as its desire to continue to provide excellent client service.

Kwabena Antwi Situ

Kwabena is a Tax & Regulatory Partner responsible for the firm’s Business Process Solutions (BPS) Unit.

He is also the head of Deloitte Academy and a deputy leader for its Financial Services Industry.

His focus will be to develop Accounting, Finance Technology, Quantitative and Actuarial services.

He has more than 15 years post qualification experience in all aspects of auditing, accountancy, and consultancy services.

He has acquired immense experience in International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) implementation and updates – an area he has and is still championing in West Africa.

Kwabena has worked on various assignments for clients in the Banking, Insurance, and Oil & Gas sectors. He is also a key member of the Deloitte Africa Accounting and IFRS specialists group.

Kwabena is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), UK, and a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICAG).

He also has a degree in Sociology and Philosophy from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Yaw Appiah Lartey

Yaw is a Partner and Head of Financial Advisory in Deloitte Ghana.

He has over 12 years’ ‘Big 4’ accounting firm experience in providing advisory services in due diligence reviews, financial modeling, business valuations, restructuring, and transaction support.

Yaw has worked on engagements in a wide range of sectors including energy, financial services, consumer, and infrastructure advisory.

As Financial Advisory Partner, Yaw will be responsible for leading engagement in corporate finance, transaction services, valuation, and modeling in Ghana and West Africa.

Yaw will also be the Africa Financial Advisory Competency Leader responsible for Infrastructure and Capital Projects (I&CP) across Anglophone Africa overseeing infrastructure advisory projects in West, East, and South Africa.

Yaw is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), and a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG).

He holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) and a Masters’ degree from the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Roland Baah Teye

Roland is a Partner and Consulting Leader for Deloitte Ghana. Prior to joining Deloitte, Roland worked with a ‘Big 4’ firm in Ghana and Liberia.

He has over 12 years of experience delivering human capital solutions to clients across multiple sectors both as a practitioner and a Consultant.

He has worked in Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, and the Gambia, and has led the transformation of some businesses across some of these countries.

As Partner responsible for consulting, Roland will continue the expansion of Deloitte Ghana’s Core Business Operations, Enterprise Technology & Performance, Customer & Markets, Strategy, and Human Capital offering.

He will also lead Government and Public Sector Industry with a greater focus on International Donor Affairs as the company repositions itself in the Market.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Psychology with Information Studies from the University of Ghana, and a Master of Science in Occupational and Organisational Psychology from the University of East London, United Kingdom.

He is also a Member of the Ghana Psychology Council.

Commenting on the new appointments, Daniel Kwadwo Owusu, Country Managing Partner of Deloitte Ghana, said “I am pleased to welcome Kwabena, Yaw, and Roland to the Deloitte Partnership. The latest appointments reflect our ongoing investment in our people and our commitment to the growth of Deloitte in the Ghana market. This reflects our ambition and desire to make an impact that matters.”

“Our new partners bring a diverse range of skills, experience, and knowledge which will propel us to explore new frontiers to make a lasting impact. I am confident their appointment will help drive the success of our people, clients, and society” he noted.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity.

Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services.

With 176 years of hard work and commitment to making a real difference, the organization has grown in scale and diversity – approximately 312,000 people in 150 countries and territories, providing these services – yet its shared culture remains the same.

The organization serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies.

About Deloitte Ghana

The Ghanaian firm of Deloitte has a long history in the country, dating back to when it was originally formed by Mr. James Donald Barnes CA Scotland on 1 January 1947, under the name and style of J. D. Barnes & Co. Chartered Accountants.

As one of Ghana’s leading professional services firms, Deloitte provides audit & assurance, tax & regulatory, consulting, risk advisory, and financial advisory services through approximately 350 professionals across the country.