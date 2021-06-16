Playwright and artistic director at Roverman Productions, Uncle Ebo Whyte, has reacted to the recent directives issued by the Ghana Tourism Authority regarding the ease of restrictions on cinema and theatre events.

The cinemas and theatres had been out of business for a year now due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. They are some of the places that were restricted from operating, so as to contain the spread of the virus.

He told Citi News that even though he has heard of the restrictions, he is yet to study and understand the guidelines.

However, he said that if he is given the opportunity to choose a perfect model to use for the operation of the theatres, he would go for what he used for his plays in December.

Ebo Whyte said during that time, he made sure he went by the government’s set COVID-19 protocols.

“The models we adopted for our festivals in December were perfect. They were excellent. Remember those were the days when the infection rates were also dicey and climbing, yet there wasn’t even a case from our place. So we know we have tested something so we will compare it with what the guidelines say,” he said.

A statement issued by Ghana Tourism Authority indicates that operators have been asked to apply for a permit to operate from their various services.

In his COVID-19 Update to the nation on 16th May 2021, The President, Nana Akufo-Addo tasked the GTA and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to finalize guidelines for the operation of cinemas and theatres.

As part of the guidelines, the filmmakers, cinema, theatre owners would have to apply to the GTA to hold their events, train stewards on COVID-19, have isolation rooms, not last more than two hours, observe social distancing, among others.

This means that filmmakers and other stage play producers would be able to host their events, after a year of being restricted per the COVID-19 protocols.