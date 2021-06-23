The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has announced that parts of Accra will experience scheduled power outages for 22-days starting from Monday, June 28, 2021.

The outages, according to the power distributor, would allow the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to complete the last phase of repair works on some bulk supply points and transmission cables in Accra.

The last phase of the repair and upgrade works, which begins on Monday, June 28, 2021, will see an upgrade in the Volta-Achimota-Mallam transmission lines.

The exercise will cause an interruption in power supply to some 71 communities within Accra.

The communities have been categorised into 6 groups, each of which will be without power from 6:00 pm to 12:00am once a week, within the 22-day period lasting between June 28 and July 19, 2021.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, the Managing Director of ECG, Mr. Kwame Agyeman-Budu, appealed to the public to bear with the company as they work to ensure an improved service to Ghanaians.

“We have plans to start outages so that GRIDCo can continue the upgrading… We want to notify the public that there is going to be some outages starting each day 6pm to 12midnight, and we’ll do our best to minimize the outages, but we want them to be informed that they should expect some outages within that period.”

“We’ve spoken to GRIDCO to speed up the work. In all, we are taking 22 days to complete the lines, so hopefully by the end of the 22nd day,” he said.

The last time a similar schedule was announced was in May 2021 when the power distributor announced an eight-day load shedding experienced in parts of Accra which ended at 6:00 am today, May 18, 2021.

The Electricity Company of Ghana started the eight-day power rationing in Accra on May 10, 2021, to allow it to undertake some maintenance works on the Pokuase Bulk Supply point.