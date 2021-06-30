The Kontihene of Ejura, Odiasempa Antwi Obugyei II, says the methods employed by the military personnel to disperse the crowd that had gathered in protest, following the burial of the late Ibrahim Mohammed, were extreme and unprofessional.

Two persons lost their lives and four others sustained injuries after some residents clashed with the security officers at Ejura on Tuesday.

The residents are reported to have pelted stones at the officers who had been deployed to the area during the burial of the late social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed.

The military responded by firing live bullets into the crowd, leading to the two deaths.

In an interview with Citi News, the Kontihene of Ejura said the government must institute an investigation into the clash and the deaths recorded as a result.

According to him, they want justice for the lost lives.

“…Behind the police vehicle, there was this army vehicle that was also coming, and the youth were pelting them with stone. I believe that provoked them to also open fire. It was unfortunate, but I think they could have used rubber bullets to disperse them or better still, fired warning shots. But they fired live bullets into a group of people, and it was not professional.”

“I wouldn’t say it was professional. For me, it was too extreme. We want the government to come to our aid to find justice for us. We want to those who killed Kaaka dealt with and who instructed the military to open fire.”

Mahama urges Akufo-Addo to act immediately

Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to immediately find ways to de-escalate the tension at Ejura.

“I urgently call on President Nana Akufo-Addo to initiate an immediate de-escalation of the situation in Ejura,” he said in a statement issued on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

“There must be a very thorough investigation of both the murder of the youth activist and the security rules of engagement, which resulted in the shooting to death of the two others.”

Background

A social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed died on Monday, June 28, 2021, after he was attacked by a mob when he was returning home on his motorbike on Sunday.

He’s alleged to have been killed because of his social activism, which some felt was making the government unpopular.

The 45-year-old was noted to be vocal on both local and national issues using his Facebook page.

His family says he had faced threats over his activism prior to the attack.

He was rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital and later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he died at midday on June 28.

Police in the Ashanti Region have since arrested two persons in connection with his death.

Ibrahim Muhammed’s death sparked protests in Ejura and outrage online.

He was buried on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

After the burial, some residents of Ejura and security personnel clashed, which led to the death of two persons.

The two were among six persons who were shot during the clash and taken to the Ejura Government Hospital.

The clash occurred when some residents pelted stones at the security personnel who were deployed around the burial grounds of the late social activist.

“One died on the spot before he was brought to the hospital, so we just confirmed the death. One other died 10 minutes after resuscitation,” Dr. Mensah Manye, the Medical Superintendent Ejura Government Hospital said to Citi News.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Police Command has said it has commenced investigations into the circumstances that led to the incident between security personnel and some Ejura residents.