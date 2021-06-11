Engage Now Africa (ENA) in partnership with End Modern Slavery (EMS) has held a meeting to dialogue on a roadmap to help fight against all forms of modern slavery in the Ada East district and its surrounding areas.

The meeting was held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, with the Ada East District Assembly, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), and other government and law enforcement agencies.

Speaking to the media, the Director of Operations of ENA and the leader of the EMS team, Mr. Afasi Komla, disclosed that Engage Now Africa and End Modern Slavery have been given the nod by the Assembly to roll out some of their initiatives in vulnerable communities, and they have identified 20 communities that are vulnerable to child labour, human trafficking and related issues.

According to Mr. Afasi, an EMS baseline study shows that out of 100 people, only 6 of them know about the Anti-Human Trafficking Law; that is why his outfit is moving around the country to collaborate with district assemblies and law enforcement agencies to create awareness about modern slavery and the need to put a stop to it.