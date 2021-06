The big news stories in this edition of Eyewitness News are;

Daily minimum wage increased to GHc12.53 effective June 4

Ambulance vehicle which was used to transport cement was also re-looked at.

Edward Akufo-Addo has never had personal use of presidential jet – Lawyer

‘Sir John was a loyal friend; he believed in me’ – Nana Addo mourns

‘I’m relieved my son is safe in school’ – Mother of Achimota Rasta student

Kasoa ritual killing: Family laments slow pace of prosecution