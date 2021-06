The big news stories in this edition of the Eyewitness News;

‘We’ll definitely get the perpetrators’- IGP assures Const. Emmanuel Osei’s family

‘I had an obligation to protect lives’ – Health Minister justifies Sputnik-V deal

‘We hope attacks on bullion vans carting money won’t happen again’ – Police

IGP meets BoG officials; reiterates threat to withdraw officers escorting bullion vans

‘If murderers have to be killed; so be it’- Deputy AG nominee backs death penalty