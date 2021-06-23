The Member of Parliament for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, is set to commission the first phase of the 100 Boreholes Project and hand them over to the beneficiary communities.

The communities that are benefitting from the first phase of the water intervention programme include Gagbini (2 boreholes), Kpatuya (1 borehole), Gukpegu ( 1 borehole), Kpasani (1 borehole), Kpalgigbini-lahanja (1 borehole), Wankpang (2 boreholes), Kushegu (1 borehole), Saasigli (2 boreholes), Kpalbilogni (2 boreholes), Nakpachei (1 borehole), Meindoyilli (1 borehole), Bago (1 borehole), Yimahigu (1 borehole) and Kpachiyilli (1 borehole).

The commissioning will take place on Sunday, 27th June, and Monday, 28th June 2021.

These projects have been made possible as a result of the high-powered network of the MP and his collaborative efforts with Help Dunya, a Germany-based NGO.

The project was initiated to ensure his constituents get clean water in order to help reduce both the water crisis and the rate of water-borne diseases to their barest minimum.

Water is one of the basic needs for the survival of mankind, hence the MP’s determination to provide potable water for his people.

The upcoming commissioning is just for the first phase of the entire water project.

The intervention is programmed to be staggered over the course of a year, in order to factor in recess periods for the drilling and operational team.

The 100 Boreholes Project by Farouk Aliu-Mahama, whose impact, upon completion, will be immense for the people of Yendi and its surrounding communities, comes at a time when the people of Yendi are battling with the perennial water crisis in the dry seasons.

The project, estimated to cost about GHS1.5 million is the single-largest investment ever made in Yendi to address the water challenges of the area.

The project is also quite comprehensive, touching every corner of the constituency, with every area set to be supplied with a borehole.