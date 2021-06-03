A female fire officer stationed in Salaga, FW Moale Cynthia, lost her life in an accident on the Tamale-Salaga highway on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

A Salaga-bound Benz bus with registration number AS 3854 – E, in which she was travelling, somersaulted near Fuu in the North East Gonja District, killing her on the spot.

Several other passengers who were injured were rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

It is unclear what caused the accident, but some passengers say the driver of the bus handed over to a second driver when he felt dizzy.

The accident happened about five minutes after the second driver took over.

<span;>9-year-old boy killed by speeding tipper truck in Awutu Senya West

A nine-year-old Junior High School student also lost his life on Thursday, after he was hit by a speeding tipper truck at Akrampa Junction in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

This adds to the numerous accidents that have occurred already this year, and taken many lives, while leaving several others injured.

1,000 persons killed in road crashes from January to April 2021 – NRSA

Road crashes have killed more than 1,000 people in the country from January to April 2021.

This was disclosed by Mrs. May Obiri Yeboah, the Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

She said last year, 2,500 people died from road crashes, adding that the figure is the highest since 1991.

