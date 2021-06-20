The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development has announced plans to engage the security agencies to intensify marine security on the country’s seas during the closed season.

This comes after reports of pirate attacks on some fishing vessels.

Speaking at the official announcement of the 2021 closed season, the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson outlined measures being put in place to address the concern.

“The Ministry in collaboration with the law enforcement agencies, namely the Ghana Navy and the Ghana Marine Police, will intensify the fight against all forms of illegal fishing activities.”

She also indicated that efforts are being made to procure four patrol boats to enhance monitoring, control, and surveillance activities on marine waters.

“Research vessels will provide adequate data on marine fish stocks even as we embark on this recovery process,” she added.

Piracy and armed robbery in the Gulf of Guinea have become a source of increasing concern to the maritime sector, as recent attacks are becoming more widespread and violent.