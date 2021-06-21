Four persons have died in a gory accident at Asabaha on the Obom stretch in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

A Toyota Matrix Saloon car with registration number, GN 2044-17, knocked down the four persons.

The driver of the vehicle is currently in the grips of the Ngleshie Amanfro Police Command.

According to the police, the driver of the speeding vehicle, Eric Agogo, was moving towards the Amasaman direction in the late hours of Sunday when he knocked down the four persons on the stretch.

Inspector Joseph Antwi of the Ngleshie Amanfro Police Command who spoke to Citi News explained how the driver drove into the pedestrians.

“Yesterday [Sunday, June 20, 2021], at about 10:00 pm, a driver called Eric Agogo was in charge of a Toyota Matrix with registration number GN 2044-17. He was the driver with his wife in the front seat to Amasaman, so upon reaching Asabaha, he knocked down four pedestrians but didn’t stop. So on his way home, he stopped at Denkyira, about three miles from Asabaha where he got to know that one of the victims was on top of his vehicle and fell in his back seat, he also died.”

Inspector Joseph Antwi believes the accident was caused by excessive speeding.

He however believes the construction of speed ramps on the stretch will help reduce accidents there.

“I will attribute it to speeding because if we had speed ramps on the road or in the town, automatically, he would slow down, but there are no speed ramps on the stretch from Asalaja to Kasoa. I will recommend that the authorities should construct speed ramps in every vicinity, it will help”.