The Ga West Municipal Assembly has instituted a taskforce to ensure that trucks loaded with onion off-load at Adjen Kotoku market.

According to them, the taskforce will be stationed at vantage points on the Amasaman to Nsawam Junction stretch to ensure that drivers of these trucks comply with the directive.

The government has banned trucks, loaded with onions, from off-loading goods at the Agbogbloshie Market in Accra.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, who gave this directive on Monday, June 28 explained that it is part of measures to ensure that traders comply with the July 1 relocation deadline.

“Let me also put on record that from this evening (Monday), all onion trucks will be blocked at Amasaman. They will not enter the Agbogbloshie market.”

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ga West, Clement Wilkinson, in a Citi News interview noted that drivers who flout the order will be fined.

“All the trucks that are coming now from the other regions to Greater Accra with onions have to stop at Adjen kotoku junction and branch to the market. So now we are putting in place a security taskforce not soldiers but the municipal taskforce to check them.”

“We have the first stop if you try not to comply, and you try to come to Accra, the second stop will make sure you make a u-turn, but that means that you intentionally tried not to go to the market, so there will be a fine for it.”

This measure is in place ahead of plans to relocate all the onion traders from the Agbogbloshie market to Adjen Kotoku by Thursday [July 1, 2021] in a bid to decongest the city.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, made the announcement during a grand stakeholders’ durbar at Adjen Kotoku on Monday, June 28, 2021.

This was after the government issued a seven-week ultimatum to onion traders in Accra to relocate from Agbogbloshie to Adjen Kotoku.

The new market was established at Adjen Kotoku over a decade ago in a bid to decongest the central business district.