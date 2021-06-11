The General Assembly of the United Nations on Friday, June 11, 2021, elected Ghana to serve a two-year term on the United Nations Security Council for the period January 2022 to December 2023.

Ghana secured 185 votes out of 190 votes cast.

“With this, Ghana secured the highest votes compared to the 4 other countries that were elected,” a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration noted.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey cast a vote on behalf of Ghana.

The Government of Ghana in the statement congratulated Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Albania and Gabon for their respective successful elections, saying Ghana looks forward to working closely with all the new members of the Council when their tenure commences in January 2022.

“The endorsement of the African Union and the ECOWAS is deeply appreciated. With situations in Africa dominating the agenda of the Security Council, we vow to work assiduously to assist in addressing the conflicts on the continent and sustain the peace the people of Africa need. As is well known, issues on Africa constitute 70 percent of the Security Council’s agenda.”

“Ghana also thanks all other Member States for their confidence in Ghana’s candidacy. The broad support for Ghana confirms the trust Member States have in our membership of the Council and Ghana’s capacity to help address the challenges confronting our world today, including violent extremism, terrorism, malicious cyber threats, illicit trafficking of arms, climate change, etc,” the statement added.

