A 31-year-old teacher of the Ghana National College in Cape Coast, Sheila Afful, met her untimely death on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 after a vehicle which was being driven by a police officer run her over.

The driver, Lance Corporal Euodia Adu Gyamfi of the Twifo Praso police station, was driving a Toyota Corolla saloon car with registration number GG 3680-18 with one person on board.

According to the Central Regional Police Command, the vehicle which was descending from the administration block of the Ghana National College Secondary School towards the school’s main gate, veered off its lane, crushed a tree, somersaulted, and ran over the teacher who was walking along the road.

The driver and the passenger together with the teacher were rushed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for treatment, where Sheila Afful was pronounced dead on arrival.

“The police officer has been discharged and is assisting with investigations. The Central Regional Police Command visited the school on Friday, June 4, 2021, and assured the authorities of its commitment to the case,” the Central Regional Police P.R.O, DSP Irene Oppong said.

Fire officer perishes in car crash on Tamale-Salaga road

Just this Thursday, a female fire officer stationed in Salaga, FW Moale Cynthia, also lost her life in an accident on the Tamale-Salaga highway.

A Salaga-bound Benz bus with registration number AS 3854 – E, in which she was travelling, somersaulted near Fuu in the North East Gonja District, killing her on the spot.

9-year-old boy killed by speeding tipper truck in Awutu Senya West

On that same Thursday, June 3, 2021, anine-year-old Junior High School student also lost his life, after he was hit by a speeding tipper truck at Akrampa Junction in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

This adds to the numerous accidents that have occurred already this year, and taken many lives, while leaving several others injured.

1,000 persons killed in road crashes from January to April 2021 – NRSA

Road crashes have killed more than 1,000 people in the country from January to April 2021.

This was disclosed by Mrs. May Obiri Yeboah, the Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

She said last year, 2,500 people died from road crashes, adding that the figure is the highest since 1991.