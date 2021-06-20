Ghana has recorded 56 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s active case count to 1,239.

Per the latest update from the Ghana Health Service as of June 14, 2021, 793 persons have succumbed to the virus since the country recorded its first case in March 2020.

Since the outbreak of the virus in Ghana in March 2020, a total of 94,913 cases have been recorded with 92,881 recoveries.

Out of these numbers, 13 persons are in the severe case category, while 9 are in critical condition.

The Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Eastern, and Central Regions continue to lead with the highest rate of infections.

Ghana looks to other countries for more COVID-19 vaccines

Ghana is exploring its diplomatic relations with the United Kingdom, United States, and other countries to procure additional COVID-19 vaccines for the country. Ghana is currently struggling to find additional vaccines to give second jabs for over 400,000 persons after it secured a little over 350,000 dozes from the Democratic Republic of Congo under the COVAX facility for some persons due for their second jabs.

It has however emerged that the government is using the services of middlemen to procure some of Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccines but at a higher cost of US$ 19 other than the original factory price of US$ 10.

The move has not gone done well with some stakeholders, including the Minority in Parliament, who have called for an abrogation of the procurement deal.