Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena, has said that Ghanaian musicians “have no respect for each other” when called to work on a project.

“When I say we lack respect for each other; I mean respect for each others’ act and brand. We see it to be like when you’re invited on a project, you don’t see yourself as the one actually coming to make the project blow [succeed],” he told AJ Sarpong on Citi TV’s The Chat.

Further registering his displeasure for such attitude, he said creatives “can’t have that mentality. That mentality is not an artistic mentality, or you don’t see things from an artistic point of view. So I was a bit disappointed or maybe people don’t really understand why you are invited to be on a project; but for all you know, all things work together for good.”

In his upcoming album, Kwabena Kwabena revealed that Efya, Adina, and MzVee are among the acts that will be featured.

Also, he is working with Camidoh on another upcoming project. This comes after Camidoh requested via a tweet that he would love to do a song with him.

Prior to this, Kwabena had said in an interview that some artistes he wanted to feature on his album turned him down.

Watch the video below