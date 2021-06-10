The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), is calling on all media houses to support and promote the Green Ghana Project to ensure its success.

According to the association, if the media continues to push the program and build momentum through follow-up stories and programmes it will make the project a success.

“Sustainability is key to the success of the Green Ghana Project. To this end, the GJA underlines the need for media practitioners all over the country to help maintain the momentum through follow-up stories and programmes. This will inculcate in the public, especially the youth, the Albert values of planting and nurturing trees.”

Green Ghana Project is a novel national initiative to plant five million trees across the country.

In a statement signed by the President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Affail Monney, the association urged media houses and owners to contribute immensely to promoting this project.

“The Ghana Journalists Association ( GJA) is urging all journalists and media houses to play a pivotal role in this project as they saturate the airwaves and litter their newspapers with relevant programmes, situational reports, exciting stories, and well-researched features. The aim is to get an overwhelming majority of Ghanaians to participate in and assume ownership of the tree planting exercise.”

“The GJA expects all media owners, CEOs, editors, and practitioners not only to promote the exercise but also to take an active part to green their media houses and communities,” the statement added.

The statement also noted that Special awards will be given to media houses and journalists who promote the project.

“For its part, the GJA will consider instituting SPECIAL GREEN GHANA AWARDS for journalists and media houses (traditional and online) who excel in championing this environmentally vital national” exercise.