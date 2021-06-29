Guzakuza in partnership with GIZ Ghana and Ecobank, is set to hold the Women in Agribusiness Forum (WAF2021) on Wednesday 30th June 2021.

The Forum will come off at 11:00 GMT.

The Women in Agribusiness Forum is created for every woman who is passionate about agriculture, food, and business, and the Awards are aimed at highlighting the achievements of exceptional women in the agribusiness sector who have risen above the limit to lead the way for others to emulate.

A statement released by Guzakuza noted that this year’s forum would raise awareness and elevate discussions on the critical role women play in transforming food systems, with a focus on what the available data is saying.

It also noted that the forum would be graced by Madam Mme Diop, the Special Envoy on Women Peace and Security at the Africa Union Commission.

Industry players including Dr. Janet Edeme from the African Union Commission and Dr. Nomathemba Mhlanga from the UN-Food and Agricultural Organisation will be speaking.

300 Women in Agribusiness are expected to attend this year, out of which five will receive the GIZ Women in Agribusiness Award.

Key Attractions include UN Summit Dialogues, Awards, Networking, Knowledge Sharing, and Industry Innovation Experience.

This year’s forum is virtual. Save the date. Register using the link below

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-in-agribusiness-forum-2021-tickets-157499319705

For further details, contact Akosua oon +233 243374973/[email protected] #WAF2021.