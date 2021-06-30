A herdsman has been arrested in Tamale in the Northern Region for allegedly swindling the Tamale District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent, Iddrisu Tanko Issifu.

In his quest to become a cattle farmer, Chief Superintendent Tanko Issifu, last year, allegedly entered into a barter agreement with two herdsmen– Osman Mumuni and Seidu Braimah– who promised to sell to him cattle.

According to a police statement, the two herdsmen initially took a sum of GHS36,100.00 to supply the police chief with 53 cattle.

The two later entered into an agreement to buy his Toyota Scion with registration number GW 7-Z in exchange for 40 cattle.

After that, they again allegedly took Chief Superintendent Tanko Issifu’s Land Cruiser Prado with Registration number GS 5939-11 with his consent to supply additional 300 cattle.

According to the police statement, the district commander also gave the suspects another GHS56,000.00 to buy 70 more cattle.

The statement further indicated that, as part of their agreement, the suspects were to take care of the cattle, which numbered about 556.

However, the District Police Commander in an attempt to inspect the animals yielded no result as the herdsmen allegedly kept giving him excuses.

“When he later tried to check up on the suspects and the animals numbering about 556 cattle and 40 calves, they told him the cattle had been sent to a far distance for grazing but failed to show the whereabouts of the animals,” the statement noted.

“He went to the location of the suspects to inspect the animals, but to his disappointment no human being was found, let alone cattle.”

According to the statement, the police chief was alarmed and caused the arrest of one of the suspects while efforts are underway to apprehend the second suspect, Seidu Braimah, who is currently on the run.