Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, the Minister of State nominee at the Ministry of Finance, says he resigned from his company Black Star Advisors in 2017, and does not engage in their business dealings.

According to him, all other contrary claims are not true and should be disregarded.

NDC Member of Parliament for the Bolgatanga Central Constituency in the Upper East Region, Isaac Adongo, had asked the Appointments Committee to reject the nominee.

Mr. Adongo insisted that the nominee in his previous position as the Deputy Finance Minister granted an undue benefit to his company through fees and charges on bonds issued by the state in which the said company was advisors to the bonds.

“So the reason we are borrowing 60 billion, 70 billion, and 280 billion; is not because Ghana needs it, but because some people need the money. Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen benefited from that money through the fees they get for their company. So I am calling on them as a matter of conscience to withdraw those companies immediately.”

“As for Charles Adu Boahen who is due for vetting, I want him to do the honourable thing and withdraw Black Star Brokerage before Wednesday. I want to assure them that this particular activity, I will not relent on it, and I am going to the extent of petitioning the IMF and the World Bank, I will also petition the International Investor community and I will petition CHRAJ to look into this. I will make their issuance of bonds a murky business in 2021, and I urge the Appointments Committee to reject his nomination for the interest of mother Ghana.”

But appearing before the vetting committee on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, Mr. Adu Boahen insisted that he does not meddle in the affairs of his company since he resigned in 2017.

“Mr. Chairman, as I mentioned earlier, I resigned from the board and management of Black Star Advisors in 2017. I have no role, and I do not participate in their business dealings.”